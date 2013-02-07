FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ann's 4th-qtr revenue falls short of estimates on weak sales at LOFT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Ann's 4th-qtr revenue falls short of estimates on weak sales at LOFT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Ann Inc estimated fourth-quarter sales below analysts’ expectations as a new line of brightly colored clothes failed to attract customers at its LOFT brand, which caters to younger women.

The parent of the Ann Taylor brand said fourth-quarter revenue was likely to be about $608 million, below its forecast of $625 million.

Analysts on average were looking for revenue of $624.32 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total comparable sales at LOFT fell about 2 percent from a year earlier in the quarter ended January, the company said.

The retailer is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on March 8.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.