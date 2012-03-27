FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-International envoy says to work with Syria on U.N. peace plan
#Corrections News
March 27, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 6 years

REFILE-International envoy says to work with Syria on U.N. peace plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - International peace envoy Kofi Annan said on Tuesday he would make public a response from the Syrian government to a six-point peace proposal, which calls for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid, and hoped to translated Syria’s response into action.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing after meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao, Annan also said China had offered to work with him and the U.N. Security Council to ensure the U.N. plan was implemented.

“I indicated that I had received a response from the Syrian government and will be making it public today, which is positive, and we hope to work with them to translate it into action,” Annan said.

On his talks with Chinese leaders, he said: “We’ve had very good discussions about the situation in Syria and they have offered their full support. They’re going to work with me and the other members of the Council to ensure that the six-point plan is implemented.” (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills and Ron Popeski)

