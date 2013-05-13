FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch revises Annapolis, Maryland's rating outlook to negative
May 13, 2013 / 8:41 PM / in 4 years

Fitch revises Annapolis, Maryland's rating outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday said it revised Annapolis, Maryland’s rating outlook to negative from stable, citing concerns about the city’s problems balancing its budget.

Fitch said it is concerned over the city’s “uneven operating performance, continued reliance on inter-fund transfers and significant underfunding of the actuarial required contribution for pension.”

Any rating action in the near term will be based on how the city addresses its structural gap between recurring revenue and expenses.

The rating agency also affirmed Annapolis’s AA-plus general obligation bond rating, affecting about $54.6 million of debt.

