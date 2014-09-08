FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Mills to buy organic food producer Annie's for $820 mln
September 8, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

General Mills to buy organic food producer Annie's for $820 mln

Sept 8 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker baking products, said it would acquire organic food producer Annie’s Inc for about $820 million.

General Mills’s offer of $46 per Annie’s share in cash represents a premium of about 37.3 percent to the stock’s Monday closing.

General Mills said it would expand its presence in the U.S. branded organic and natural foods industry by buying Annie‘s, which had net sales of $204 million in the year ended March 2014. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

