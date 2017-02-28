INTRALOT Inc, a subsidiary of INTRALOT Group in the
United States, announces the signing of the contract with the
Idaho Lottery, after an open and highly competitive bidding
process which was completed in December 2016 to provide Lottery
Gaming System services for the Idaho Lottery. The contract is
for a ten year period starting October 1, 2017, through
September 30, 2027, with an option to extend for up to a maximum
of two additional five-year terms. INTRALOT has been supplying
the Idaho Lottery with Gaming systems services since 2007.
The contract value for the initial term is estimated at USD 60m
and provides for a secure central gaming system capable of
delivering, managing, and accounting for all current in-state
and multi-state Draw Games, inventory control and logistics for
the full complement of Scratch Games, and other related
services.
Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said: “We are very pleased
to initiate a new era of cooperation with INTRALOT following a
competitive selection process. Our aim is to work together with
our partner to further modernize the Idaho Lottery and improve
our ability to serve our players and our beneficiaries, Idaho
Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund.”
Mr. Nikos Nikolakopoulos, Interim CEO of INTRALOT Inc. and
INTRALOT Group COO, stated: “We are really honoured to seal
today the agreement with Idaho Lottery, allowing us to continue
to provide to one of our most valuable customers our leading
gaming solutions. I would like to personally thank the Idaho
Lottery Management Team for their trust. Our experienced US team
will closely cooperate with the Lottery team in the new period
to help the Lottery meet its goals for responsible growth and
stronger returns for good causes.”