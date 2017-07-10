July 10 OTE S.A. announces that COSMOTE S.A.,
100% subsidiary of OTE S.A., signed a €150 million bilateral
term loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and an
agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) to raise a further €150 million as a
syndicated facility. Both loans are under the corporate
guarantee of OTE S.A.
The funds will be used to provide additional liquidity for
COSMOTE’s mobile broadband network coverage and capacity
expansion investments in Greece. The loan from EIB is provided
under the European Fund for Strategic Investments. Both domestic
and international banks participate in the EBRD Syndicated Loan.
OTE Group Chairman and CEO, Mr. Michael Tsamaz, commented:
“Our investments are addressing the continuously evolving needs
of the society and our customers, for enhanced communication
networks and services. We are far and away the largest investor
in telecommunications in Greece, having invested over €2 billion
in the past six years and committed to another €1.5 billion by
2020, to establish optical fibre and 4G/4G+ networks. Next
generations networks are not a luxury. They are the “sine qua
non” of the digital age. We need to address the digital needs of
customers and businesses in an environmentally friendly way to
ensure our sustainability. Our cooperation with EIB and the EBRD
will enable us to deliver our strategy and build the networks of
the future, a prerequisite for the country’s growth.”
Mr. Nicholas Jennett, EIB Deputy Director General and Head
of the Investment Team for Greece, said: “The EIB is committed
to helping high quality, innovative Greek companies to realize
their investment plans. We are pleased to be working with
COSMOTE to enhance the company's already extensive network. This
is precisely the kind of operation the Investment Plan for
Europe was designed to support. I am delighted about this
further step to bring the benefits of the European Fund for
Strategic Investments to Greece”.
Mr. Dirk Werner, EBRD Director Information and Communication
Technologies, said: “This innovative transaction with such a
notable green component is a priority for the EBRD in Greece. We
are delighted to support a project that will boost energy
efficiency standards, the local economy and Greece’s telecoms
sector as a whole.”