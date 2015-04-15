FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Annova LNG to sign binding sales deals by year-end -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Annova LNG to sign binding sales deals by year-end -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 15 (Reuters) - Annova LNG, a new small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the United States, aims to sign binding sales deals with consumers this year and reach a final investment decision in 2017, industry sources said.

The Exelon-backed 2 million tonnes per annum Gulf Coast export plant is a relative newcomer to the increasingly crowded U.S. LNG scene, with 30 proposed projects vying for a chance to export.

The project has signed non-binding Heads of Agreement supply deals with European buyers, one of the sources said.

Those deals are due to be converted into binding sales and purchase agreements by year-end, another said.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.