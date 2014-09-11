FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Annuities sales in Britain plunge 37.5 pct in June quarter-data
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 11, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Annuities sales in Britain plunge 37.5 pct in June quarter-data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British insurers sold 37.5 percent fewer annuities in the three months to June than a quarter earlier, the Association of British Insurers said on Thursday, as small savers chose cash over insurance policies following changes announced in the budget.

UK finance minister said in March that British savers will get more access to their pension pots and allowed them to put away more money tax-free, in what was the biggest shake up in pensions in nearly a century.

During the June quarter, the value of annuities sold fell to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.92 billion) from 2.5 billion pounds, the trade body said. ($1 = 0.6158 British Pounds)

www.abi.org.uk/~/media/Files/Documents/Publications/Public/2014/Pensions/ABI%20statistics%20Q2%202014%20The%20UK%20retirement%20income%20market%20post%20Budget.pdf (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Laura Noonan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.