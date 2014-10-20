BRIEF-Anoto Group Q3 EBITDA loss SEK 20 million flat

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anoto Group Ab

* Q3 net sales 27 million Swedish crowns versus 33 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 20 million crowns versus loss 20 million crowns

* Sees touch display research estimates that active digital pen shipments will surpass 90 million units this year and increase to more than 500 million pens in 2020

* "In short term we expect improvement in revenues in coming two quarters both within Business Solutions from ongoing projects as well as within our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business with customers Livescribe, Smartmatic, Tstudy, Steelcase and others"