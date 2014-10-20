FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anoto Group Q3 EBITDA loss SEK 20 million flat
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
October 20, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anoto Group Q3 EBITDA loss SEK 20 million flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anoto Group Ab

* Q3 net sales 27 million Swedish crowns versus 33 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 20 million crowns versus loss 20 million crowns

* Sees touch display research estimates that active digital pen shipments will surpass 90 million units this year and increase to more than 500 million pens in 2020

* “In short term we expect improvement in revenues in coming two quarters both within Business Solutions from ongoing projects as well as within our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business with customers Livescribe, Smartmatic, Tstudy, Steelcase and others” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.