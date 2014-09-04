FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anoto terminates negotiations to sell Business Solutions unit; implements SEK 68 mln rights issue
September 4, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anoto terminates negotiations to sell Business Solutions unit; implements SEK 68 mln rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Anoto : * Says terminates the negotiations to sell its Business Solutions business and implements a rights issue of SEK 68 million in which SEK 61.25 million is secured through a guarantee consortium at a price of 0.25 sek per share * Says will consolidate all digital paper based Business solutions business into a separate business unit, Anoto Enterprise Solutions * Says subscription period runs from October 27 until November 10, 2014. * Says 5 existing shares entitle to subscription to 3 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.25 per share * Says negotiations to sell Business Solutions business were terminated as they have not materialized in a satisfactory agreement * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

