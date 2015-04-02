FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Feb oil, gas output over 3 mln barrels/day for 3rd month
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil Feb oil, gas output over 3 mln barrels/day for 3rd month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil produced more than 3 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas in February, the third time and third straight month that it has surpassed that mark, the country’s oil regulator ANP said in a statement.

Forty-seven companies had a combined average output of 3.013 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day (boepd) for the month, 16 percent more than a year earlier and 1.5 percent less than in January, ANP said.

State-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, which produces on its own and in partnership with other companies, owned an average 2.538 million boepd of that output, or 84 percent of the total.

Petrobras’ share of total output was unchanged from January.

Britain’s BG Plc was the second-largest producer with 137,229 boepd of output, more than double the result a year earlier and 2.4 percent less than in January. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.