Italy's Ansaldo STS wins $680 million contract in Saudi Arabia

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian railways technology group Ansaldo STS has been awarded a $680 million contract as part of a project with partners to build a new subway line in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the company said on Monday.

The Saudi Arabian government awarded $22.5 billion in contracts to three foreign-led consortia on Sunday for the design and construction of the first metro rail system in the capital Riyadh.

The project, which will involve six lines extending 176 kilometres (110 miles) and carry electric, driverless trains, is the world’s largest public transport system currently under development, Saudi officials said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Patrick Graham)