FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bourse watchdog approves Hitachi tender offer for Ansaldo -Hitachi
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 5, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Italy bourse watchdog approves Hitachi tender offer for Ansaldo -Hitachi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s market regulator Consob has given the green light to the mandatory tender offer on rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS by Japan’s Hitachi at 9.5 euros per share, Hitachi said in a statement on Saturday.

Consob has been looking into the matter after activist investor Amber Capital asked the watchdog to decide whether Hitachi should raise its bid for Ansaldo STS.

The regulator’s chief Giuseppe Vegas said on Friday that even with the green light, Consob would reserve the right to make additional requests regarding the bid price before the mandatory offer ends.

The offer will run from Jan. 4 to Feb. 5, Hitachi said on Saturday. Ansaldo STS shares closed on Friday at 9.765 euros.

Hitachi had to launch the mandatory takeover offer following its purchase of a 40-percent stake in Ansaldo STS from Italian state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica earlier this year. (Writing by Agnieszka Flak, Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.