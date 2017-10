MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Ansaldo STS , the rail technology firm controlled by Finmeccanica , said on Friday it would pay a 2011 dividend of 0.20 euros a share, missing expectations for 0.226 euros a share.

Ansaldo STS paid a 2010 dividend of 0.28 euros per share. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)