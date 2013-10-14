FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Control of Ansaldo Breda, STS should remain Italian-minister
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 2:58 PM / in 4 years

Control of Ansaldo Breda, STS should remain Italian-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PISTOIA, Italy Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Italian government aims to keep rail companies Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS under domestic control, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Monday.

State-controlled defence company Finmeccanica has put up for sale the two companies nearly two years ago to cut debt and focus on its core defence and aerospace operations.

“As a government we want Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS to remain in Italy, with an Italian management and with a majority (stake) remaining in Italian hands,” Zanonato said during a visit to Ansaldo Breda’s train-making plant in the Tuscan city of Pistoia.

“We are not looking for buyers but partners,” he added.

Trade unions said on Friday Italy was in talks to create a national rail group comprising Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS and bring in General Electric or another foreign firm as a majority investor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.