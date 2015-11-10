FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amber wants regulator to seek higher bid from Hitachi for Ansaldo
November 10, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Amber wants regulator to seek higher bid from Hitachi for Ansaldo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Amber Capital has asked the Italian market regulator to decide whether Hitachi should raise its bid for Italian rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS, the fund said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

Amber is the second largest investor in Ansaldo STS with a stake of 2.3 percent after Hitachi. Hitachi is set to launch a mandatory public tender offer for Ansaldo STS at 9.5 euros per share after buying 40 percent of it from Finmeccanica.

The regulator Consob confirmed it had received the request. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni. Editing by Jane Merriman)

