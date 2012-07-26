FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ansaldo H1 profit falls; Australia orders lift backlog
July 26, 2012 / 2:07 PM / in 5 years

Ansaldo H1 profit falls; Australia orders lift backlog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian rail technology group Ansaldo STS said first-half net profit fell 7.5 percent but contracts in Australia and the U.S. help boost its backlog to about 5.7 billion euros ($6.9 billion).

Genoa-based Ansaldo, which is helping roll out high-speed train and metro lines across the world including a $1.3-billion metro in Honolulu, reaffirmed its 2012 targets.

Net profit in the first six months was 29.7 million euros.

Shares in Ansaldo were up 4.4 percent at 5.85 euros by 1350 GMT. The mid-cap stock has outperformed its peers over the last month on talk defence contractor Finmeccanica could sell its stake in the group as part of a plan to safeguard its credit ratings. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

