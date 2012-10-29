Ansaldo STS 9-mth net profit falls 6.6 pct

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian rail technology group Ansaldo STS said on Monday its nine-month net profit fell 6.6 percent to 45.6 million euros ($58.9 million).

Ansaldo STS, which is 40 percent owned by defence group Finmeccanica, said its order book rose 21.9 percent to 5.635 billion euros, driven by projects in Australia, while net debt rose 60 percent to 202.6 million euros.

Shares in Ansaldo STS were 0.15 percent higher at 6.5 euros at 0220 GMT. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)