Elliott has equivalent of around 29 pct in Ansaldo STS - source
#Financials
March 18, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Elliott has equivalent of around 29 pct in Ansaldo STS - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S investment fund Elliott has increased its long position in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS to 29 percent, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Elliott holds a 25 percent effective stake and a further 4 percent in options, the source said.

This compares with an overall potential stake of 19.5 percent Elliott said it had in February.

Japan’s Hitachi has 46.5 percent of Ansaldo STS after buying a 40 percent stake last year from Finmeccanica and launching a mandatory public offer to buy out minorities that has been undermined by a row over the price of the shares. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Giulia Segreti)

