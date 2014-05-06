FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ansaldo STS says Q1 net profit rises
May 6, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ansaldo STS says Q1 net profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian rail signalling company Ansaldo STS said on Tueasday its net profit rose 15.4 percent to 14 million euros ($19.43 million)in the first quarter as orders and revenues increased.

Order intake in the period totalled 147 million euros, up 22.7 percent from a year ago, while the order book was 5.446 billion euros, down 1.7 percent, it added in a statement.

Revenues rose 6.2 percent to 263 million euros. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)

