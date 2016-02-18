FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy market watchdog extends Hitachi bid on Ansaldo STS to March 4
February 18, 2016 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Italy market watchdog extends Hitachi bid on Ansaldo STS to March 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it had extended a mandatory bid by Hitachi on minority shareholders in Ansaldo STS to March 4.

The bid was previously set to end on Friday.

The Japanese conglomerate launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo’s minority shareholders in January after buying a 40 percent stake in the train signalling company last year at the same price.

But earlier this month Consob forced Hitachi to raise its bid to 9.899 euros per share, triggering a legal dispute involving some minority investors.

In a separate statement on Friday, Hitachi said an Italian court had ordered the suspension of the effects of Consob’s decision to increase the price for the mandatory offer until a final decision by the court expected March 15. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

