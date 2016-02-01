FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott says will not tender Ansaldo shares, offer too low
February 1, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Elliott says will not tender Ansaldo shares, offer too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday it considers Hitachi’s offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS too low and does not plan to tender its stake.

Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro-per-share mandatory public tender offer on the company’s minorities on Jan. 4 after buying 40 percent of Andalso STS from defence group Finmeccanica last year at the same price.

Elliott’s comments follow criticism from activist investors who have asked Italian market regulator Consob to force Hitachi to raise its bid, arguing the price paid to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another asset involved in the deal.

Consob’s decision on the matter is due by the close of the offer on Feb. 5.

According to Consob, Elliott holds a stake of 1.877 percent in Ansaldo STS and other long positions equivalent to 8.186 percent. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

