Hitachi lodges appeal against higher bid price for Ansaldo STS

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese group Hitachi said on Wednesday it had appealed against a ruling by Italy’s market watchdog forcing it to raise its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS.

Hitachi said in a statement it had lodged an appeal with an Italian regional administrative court.

Hitachi was forced by Italian market watchdog Consob to raise its mandatory public tender offer on Ansaldo STS’s minorities to 9.899 euros per share from 9.5 euros per share.

It launched the bid last month after buying 40 percent of Ansaldo STS from defence group Finmeccanica.

The mandatory offer ends on Friday, but as of Wednesday, only shareholders representing 4.4 percent of the stake on offer had tendered their shares.

Several activist funds have said they will not tender their shares as they deem Hitachi’s revised offer is still too low. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)