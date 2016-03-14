FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Take-up of Hitachi's bid on Alsaldo minorities at 6 pct-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - The take-up for Hitachi’s mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities stood at 6 percent of the Italian company’s capital shortly before the offer closed on Monday, a source close to the matter said.

Hitachi purchased 40 percent of Ansaldo STS last year from defence group Finmeccanica and is now trying to buy out minority shareholders, but faces opposition from investment funds who say the price is too low and have refused to tender their shares.

Hitachi raised its offer earlier this month to 9.68 euros per share from a previous 9.5 euros per share, but that is well below the level of 15 euros some funds are asking for.

It also falls short of Italian market regulator Consob’s demand that Hitachi lift its bid price to 9.899 euros per share.

Hitachi is appealing against Consob’s demand for a higher bid price, along with funds including Amber Capital and Bluebell Partners who say Consob set too low a price.

Consob’s demand has been suspended by an Italian court pending a final ruling.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

