Hitachi raises Ansaldo STS buyout price for minorities to 9.68 euros

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese group Hitachi has increased its mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities to 9.68 euros per share from 9.50 euros in a bid to over come opposition from investment funds to its bid, Ansaldo said in a statement.

It added that Hitachi had asked market watchdog Consob to extend the offer, which is scheduled to end on Friday, by 10 trading days from Tuesday.

Hitachi reserves the right to not vote in favour of a proposal by Ansaldo’s board to pay a dividend of 0.18 euros at a shareholder meeting, the statement said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)