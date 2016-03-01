FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi raises Ansaldo STS buyout price for minorities to 9.68 euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 1, 2016 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hitachi raises Ansaldo STS buyout price for minorities to 9.68 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese group Hitachi has increased its mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities to 9.68 euros per share from 9.50 euros in a bid to over come opposition from investment funds to its bid, Ansaldo said in a statement.

It added that Hitachi had asked market watchdog Consob to extend the offer, which is scheduled to end on Friday, by 10 trading days from Tuesday.

Hitachi reserves the right to not vote in favour of a proposal by Ansaldo’s board to pay a dividend of 0.18 euros at a shareholder meeting, the statement said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.