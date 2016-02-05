FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy hopes for swift conclusion to Hitachi railway investment - minister
#Communications Equipment
February 5, 2016 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Italy hopes for swift conclusion to Hitachi railway investment - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan hopes an investment by Japan’s Hitachi in the Italian railway sector will come to a swift conclusion, the ministry said on Friday.

Italy’s market watchdog has ordered Hitachi to raise the price of a mandatory public offer it launched in January to buy out minority shareholders in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS from defence group Finmeccanica.

“Minister Padoan hopes Hitachi’s investment in Italy, in the important railway sector, can conclude positively and in the fastest possible time,” the ministry said in a statement, without specifically mentioning Ansaldo. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)

