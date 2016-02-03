REFILE-Italy market watchdog: Hitachi must raise Ansaldo STS bid price

(Adds dropped words in first paragraph)

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday Hitachi must raise its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS to 9.899 euros from 9.5 euros per share.

Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo’s minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after buying 40 percent of Ansaldo STS from defence group Finmeccanica last year at the same price.

However, investment funds that are shareholders of Ansaldo STS had complained that the price paid by Hitachi to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another asset involved in the deal, asking Consob to request a higher bid price.

Consob also extended the offer period by two weeks to Feb. 19.