Ansaldo offices searched in probe over Hitachi purchase-sources
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 16, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Ansaldo offices searched in probe over Hitachi purchase-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s finance police searched the Genoa offices of rail signalling company Ansaldo STS as part of a probe over the acquisition by Hitachi of Finmeccanica’s stake in the group, two investigative sources said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are looking into alleged collusion between the Japanese company and the Italian state-controlled defence group over the price of the sale of Finmeccanica’s 40 percent stake. Hitachi has rejected any allegations of collusion saying the price was set in full compliance with laws.

Ansaldo STS declined to comment.

Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro in Milan and Antonella Cinelli in Rome, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za

