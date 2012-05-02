FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ansaldo STS net down 23 pct, confirms guidance
May 2, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Ansaldo STS net down 23 pct, confirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS posted a 22.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit compared to a year earlier when it benefited from contribution of Libyan contracts.

Net profit in the quarter was 12 million euros ($16 million), below analyst expectations for 14 million euros.

The company, which its controlling shareholder Finmeccanica could sell to a partner as part of an overhaul of its operations, confirmed i t s guidance for 2012 On orders, sales and profitability.

$1 = 0.7561 euros Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

