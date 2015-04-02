FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ansaldo STS enters Milan main index on April 7
April 2, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Ansaldo STS enters Milan main index on April 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS will enter Milan’s blue-chip index FTSE Mib on April 7, replacing gaming company GTECH, according to a bourse statement.

The move could help Ansaldo, which will be taken over by Japan’s Hitachi, attract investors as many funds put money only into companies with a big market capitalisation.

GTECH is moving its listing to New York as part of a merger with International Game Technology. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

