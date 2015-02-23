FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica to announce rail assets sale as soon as Tuesday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica is set to announce the sale of its shares in rail and signaling units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS to Japan’s Hitachi as soon as Tuesday, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The deal is poised to be signed in the next 12 hours after receiving the green light at a board meeting on Friday, the source said.

Finmeccanica was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Sophie Sassard)

