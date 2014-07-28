FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ansaldo STS first-half net profit up 12 pct
#Credit Markets
July 28, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ansaldo STS first-half net profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian rail signalling company Ansaldo STS on Monday reported a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit to 36.3 million euros ($49 million) and confirmed its targets for the full year.

Its order intake rose 128 percent in the period to 889.6 million euros, lifted by a subway line contract in Peru, while the order book stood at 5.87 billion euros, up 8.9 percent, it added.

The company, which is controlled by defence group Finmeccanica via a 40 percent stake, said in a statement that revenues in the first six months rose 1.6 percent to 581.1 million euros.

Finmeccanica is looking to sell its stake to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses. ($1 = 0.7440 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

