Ansaldo STS FY core profit up, says 2015 sales may rise

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian rail signalling group Ansaldo STS posted on Wednesday a 6.4 percent rise in 2014 earnings before interest and tax to 124.5 million euros ($140.8 million) and predicted a possible rise in sales this year.

In a statement, Ansaldo STS, which its majority owned Finmeccanica is looking to sell to exit the rail business, said it expected revenues of 1.3-1.4 billion euros in 2015 against 1.3 billion euros last year. EBIT margin on sales is expected to remain stable at 9.6 percent.

The statement made no mention of the disposal talks which Finmeccanica is carrying out with Japan’s Hitachi and China’s Insigma. Ansaldo STS said it expected order intake at 1.6-2.0 billion euros in 2015. ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)