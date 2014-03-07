FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Ansaldo STS says 2013 net profit drops, dividend unchanged
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 7, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Ansaldo STS says 2013 net profit drops, dividend unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS said on Friday that consolidated net profit fell 1.2 percent to 75 million euros ($104 million) in 2013, and that it planned to pay the same dividend as the year before.

The Genoa-based company, which is 40 percent owned by state-controlled aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica , said it would propose to pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share during a shareholders’ meeting on April 15.

Ansaldo STS said last week it received orders worth about 1.484 billion euros in 2013, broadly in line with the 2012 level.

$1 = 0.7214 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.