Australia's Ansell warns of currency headwinds, shares slump
August 10, 2015 / 12:53 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Ansell warns of currency headwinds, shares slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian condom and rubber glove maker Ansell Ltd said underlying full-year profit grew 20 percent but warned that adverse foreign exchange rates will hit its bottom line in the year ahead, sending its shares sharply lower.

The Melbourne-based firm which reports in U.S. dollars said net profit came in at $187.5 million for the year to June 30, up from an underlying profit of $157 million the previous year.

Looking ahead, it warned of “significant uncertainty” about economic conditions due to potential foreign exchange volatility. It said it expected earnings per share of between $1.05 and $1.20 in the 2015-16 financial year, down from $1.22 in 2014-15.

Ansell shares fell 17 percent in early trading and were on track for their biggest one-day fall since 1987. The broader market was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
