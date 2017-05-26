FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
Ant Financial's Yu'e Bao to cap personal accounts at 250,000 yuan
May 26, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in 3 months

Ant Financial's Yu'e Bao to cap personal accounts at 250,000 yuan

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Ant Financial's money market fund Yu'e Bao will cap individual investment at 250,000 yuan ($36,475) from May 27, said Tianhong Asset Management Co, which manages the fund.

Ant Financial, which confirmed the cap, is the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Set up in 2013, Yu'e Bao, which translates literally as "leftover treasure", had 1.14 trillion yuan ($166.27 billion) of funds under management at the end of the first quarter, making it one of the biggest money market funds in the world. ($1 = 6.8540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by David Clarke)

