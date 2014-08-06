FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's ANTA Sports H1 profit rises 28 pct, beats forecast
August 6, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

China's ANTA Sports H1 profit rises 28 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - ANTA Sports Products Ltd , China’s biggest footwear retailer by market value, on Wednesday posted a forecast-beating 28 percent rise in first-half net profit as growth picked up in its children’s products and e-commerce.

ANTA, which has a market value of $4.4 billion, said net profit for the six months ended June rose to 802.8 million yuan ($130.15 million) from 625.7 million yuan in the same period a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of 758 million yuan by three analysts polled by Reuters.

Turnover amounted to 4.12 billion yuan, up 22 percent.

“The group stands out among peers. Its result was the first to bottom out and fully recovered with significant growth,” Chairman Ding Shizhong said in a statement.

ANTA shares rose more than 3 percent in early afternoon trade after the results to HK$14, the highest since July 2011.

The ongoing urbanisation process, the improvement in livelihoods and the popularisation of sports in China will further drive demand for affordable sportswear with good features, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

ANTA, which competes with Li Ning Co Ltd and foreign rivals such as Nike Inc and adidas AG , said its order value for delivery in the first quarter of 2015 maintained positive growth with a low double-digit increase year-on-year.

1 US dollar = 6.1685 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing

