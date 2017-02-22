China's ANTA Sports posts record profit for 2016, e-commerce soars

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's ANTA Sports Products Ltd posted on Wednesday a 17 percent rise in 2016 net profit thanks to solid growth in its children's product line and a strong e-commerce business, as the country's sports sector continued to recover.

ANTA, China's biggest sportswear retailer by market value, posted a record 2.385 billion yuan ($346.8 million) net profit for the year ended in December 2016, up from 2.04 billion yuan a year earlier. That was in line with the 2.4 billion yuan average of 33 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)