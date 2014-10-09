FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanxi Antai's overdue debts total 343 mln yuan, shareholder's shares frozen
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shanxi Antai's overdue debts total 343 mln yuan, shareholder's shares frozen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shanxi Antai Group Co Ltd

* Says has overdue debts of 343.62 million yuan (56.06 million US dollar) to date due to severe economic conditions, limited coke production

* Says controlling shareholder Li Anmin’s 317.8 million shares frozen by local court due to overdue loans

* Says sued by China Merchants Bank’s Taiyuan branch due to overdue loan payments of 153.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vTbJAB; bit.ly/1sjFZnx; bit.ly/1o12Rs1

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1299 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

