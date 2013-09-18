FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's Antamina to produce 450,000 tons of copper in 2013 -CEO
September 18, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

Peru's Antamina to produce 450,000 tons of copper in 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Peruvian miner Antamina expects to produce about 450,000 tons of copper in 2013, the same as last year, and will likely maintain that level of output in coming years, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The Antamina mine, one of the biggest copper-zinc pits in the world, is owned by BHP Billiton , Glencore Xstrata, Teck and Mitsubishi.

“Last year we produced 450,000 tons of copper and this year we are standarizing that. We’ll be very close to that figure again,” Chief Executive Abraham Chahuan told Reuters on the sidelines of a mining conference in Peru.

Last year the company wrapped up a $1.3 billion expansion at its mine, and Chahuan said that boosted output by 40 percent.

