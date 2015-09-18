FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Antero Midstream to acquire water business for $1.05 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from statement, background)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp said it would sell its business that delivers fresh water to the shale industry to its master limited partnership Antero Midstream Partners LP in a deal valued at $1.05 billion including debt.

Antero Midsteam will pay Antero resources $552 million in cash and 23.9 million common units, which works out to $483.9 million based on the stock’s Thursday close.

Antero Resources will also receive two $125 million earnout payments at the end of 2019 and 2020 if certain delivery targets are met.

Antero Midsteam, which debuted in November, was granted the option to purchase Antero Resources’ water distribution assets upon completion of its initial public offering.

The unit delivers water from the Ohio river and other regional water sources for well completion operations in both the Marcellus and Utica shales.

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corp to own, operate and develop oil and gas pipelines.

Antero Midstream also raised its full-year forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to $170 million-$180 million from $150 million-$160 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

