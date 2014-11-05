Antero Midstream shares rises 23 pct in debut

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP , a master limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corp, rose as much as 23 percent in their market debut, becoming the largest initial public offering by an MLP in a decade.

Antero Midstream shares opened at $30.50 and rose to touch a high of $30.77, valuing the company at about $4.67 billion.

The natural gas midstream entity owns, operates and develops assets including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems.

The company’s IPO raised about $1 billion after the size of the offering was increased to 40 million units and priced at $25 per share, above the expected range of $19-$21. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)