Antero Midstream expects IPO to be priced between $19-$21/shr
October 27, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Antero Midstream expects IPO to be priced between $19-$21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners LP said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 to $21 per share, raising about $787.5 million.

The company, previously named Antero Resources Midstream LLC, is selling all the 37.5 million common units in the offering, representing about 24.7 percent of the limited partner interest in the company. (1.usa.gov/ZT1Fvi)

Formed by Antero Resources Corp, the company owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems.

At the top end of the expected price range, the company would be valued at about $3.19 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

