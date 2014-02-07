FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Antero Resources Midstream files for IPO of up to $500 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Antero Resources Midstream files for IPO of up to $500 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Midstream LLC filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Antero Resources Midstream, formed by Antero Resources Corp , owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems.

Warburg Pincus-controlled Antero Resources Corp rose 25 percent in its market debut in October.

Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities were underwriting the IPO, Antero Resources Midstream told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Friday. ()

Antero Resources Midstream would be converted to Antero Midstream Partners LP, according to the filing.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AM.”

The company said net proceeds from the offering would be used to repay debt.

Antero Resources Midstream reported a net income of $16.9 million for the nine months ended September 2013, compared with a net loss of $3.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $35.3 million from $237,000.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.