Anthem warns consumers of email scam
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Anthem warns consumers of email scam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc warned consumers about an email scam targeting former and current members whose personal information was suspected to have breached.

Hackers breached Anthem’s IT system containing data on up to 80 million members, the company said late on Wednesday.

The company said it was not calling members regarding the cyber attack and not asking for credit card information or social security numbers over the phone. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

