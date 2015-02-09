New York plans cybersecurity reviews of insurers after Anthem breach

BOSTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - New York’s Financial Services Department said on Monday that it planned cybersecurity reviews of insurers in the wake of the massive breach at health insurer Anthem Inc.

The state agency said in a statement that it will “integrate regular, targeted assessments of cyber security preparedness at insurance companies as part of the Department’s examination process.”

It also said it plans to issue “enhanced regulations” that would require institutions to meet “heightened standards for cyber security.” (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)