U.S. states say Anthem too slow to inform customers of breach
February 10, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. states say Anthem too slow to inform customers of breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Attorneys general from 10 U.S. states sent a letter to Anthem Inc complaining that the company has been too slow in notifying consumers that they were victims of a massive data breach disclosed last week.

“Anthem must communicate detailed information without any further unnecessary delay,” said the letter, which was written by Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen on behalf of Connecticut and nine other states.

“Further, Anthem must commit to reimbursing consumers for any losses associated with this breach during the time period between the breach and the date that the company provides access to credit and identity theft safeguards,” said the letter.

The letter was written on behalf of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Andrew Hay)

