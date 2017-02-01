FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem CEO says weighing 2018 participation in Obamacare plans
February 1, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 7 months ago

Anthem CEO says weighing 2018 participation in Obamacare plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc. Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish on Wednesday laid out a list of short-term changes designed to stabilize the market as the new Republican administration and Congress seek to change Obamacare.

Swedish said the changes, including tighter enrollment rules on the exchanges, are needed as the company determines to what extent it will participate in the exchanges in 2018. For this year, it is in the 14 states where it operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

