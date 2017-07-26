FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 12:58 PM / an hour ago

Anthem threatens to exit more Obamacare markets in 2018

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc, a health insurer with more than 1 million customers in Obamacare individual insurance plans, on Wednesday threatened to further shrink its 2018 market participation.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss second-quarter financial profits, Chief Executive Officer Joe Swedish said that uncertainty about the government paying for the subsidies that make these plans affordable for millions of Americans could force Anthem to exit states where it has already submitted initial 2018 rate proposals. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

