FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Health insurer Anthem reports higher revenue on Medicaid enrollments
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Health insurer Anthem reports higher revenue on Medicaid enrollments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc, which is in the process of buying smaller rival Cigna Corp , reported a near 6.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as it added more members to its Medicaid plans.

The company’s net income fell to $703 million, or $2.63 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $865.2 million, or $3.09 per share, a year earlier.

Exluding items the company earned $3.46 per share.

Total revenue rose to $20.29 billion from $19.05 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.